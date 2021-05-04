Healthcare is unlikely to outperform in the event of rising yields: Bernstein
May 04, 2021 4:08 PM ETBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Last week, the U.S. Treasury yields rose in reaction to solid Q1 economic data. With recovery ahead, inflation is expected to rise.
- A higher inflationary environment is tough for Pharma companies, wrote Bernstein analysts highlighting a vulnerable industry with the U.S. CPI Drug Price Index at an all-time low of minus 2.7%.
- Given the scrutiny on drug prices, the Pharma companies have less room to raise prices and pass the input costs, the analysts argued. They also predict that Pharma and Healthcare are unlikely to outperform if yields continue to rise.
- That could explain the underperformance of Healthcare with ~6.7% gain in the year so far lagging the ~11.3% rise in the S&P 500.
- However, Sarah McCarthy and the team terms it as an ‘attractive defensive sector,’ compared to other sectors, in terms of valuation, earnings growth, quality, and dividend yield.
- The concerns over drug pricing came to the fore today as two key House committees started hearings on drug pricing.