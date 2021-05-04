Cheniere on the move after strong quarter; global LNG balance looks tight
May 04, 2021 3:57 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)LNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.9%) touches a new 52-week high after Q1 revenues jumped 14% Y/Y to $3.09B, helped by canceled cargoes for which customers are still obliged to pay fees.
- Cheniere's margins enjoyed a boost as cold weather and a tighter shipping market lifted the East Asian LNG spot price benchmark, the Japan/Korea Marker, to a record $32.50/MMBtu in mid-January, 6x higher than a year earlier.
- After a year of shrinking demand growth, the global LNG supply-demand balance looks tight for 2021, according to S&P Global Platts analysts, and is expected to continue tightening until 2024-25 because of a lack of new supply growth.
- While supply additions from 2026 will make it difficult for new projects to break through, established liquefied natural gas exporters such as Cheniere should benefit, Jinjoo Lee writes for WSJ's Heard On The Street.
- "Things are looking up" for Cheniere, which Lee says only needs to find smaller contracts for expanded capacity rather than having to secure large chunks all at once.
- Lee also thinks Cheniere should gain an edge through its plan, announced in February, to provide cargo emission tags to all produced cargo starting in 2022.