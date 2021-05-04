RingCentral EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

May 04, 2021 4:12 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)RNGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.63.
  • Revenue of $352.36M (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $12.42M.
  • Subscriptions revenue increased 34% Y/Y
  • Q2 2021 Guidance: Subscriptions revenue range of $332 to $334M (+29% to 30%); total revenue range of $356.5 to $359.5M vs. consensus of $354.39M.
  • Adjusted operating margin of 9.3%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS range of $0.27 to $0.28
  • Raised Full-Year 2021 Outlook: Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.388 to $1.396B, up from prior range of $1.365 to $1.375B; total revenue range to $1.500 to $1.510B, up from prior guidance range of $1.475 to $1.490B; Raising non-GAAP EPS range to $1.24 to $1.27 from prior range of $1.20 to $1.24.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.