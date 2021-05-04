RingCentral EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
May 04, 2021 4:12 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)RNGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.63.
- Revenue of $352.36M (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $12.42M.
- Subscriptions revenue increased 34% Y/Y
- Q2 2021 Guidance: Subscriptions revenue range of $332 to $334M (+29% to 30%); total revenue range of $356.5 to $359.5M vs. consensus of $354.39M.
- Adjusted operating margin of 9.3%.
- Non-GAAP EPS range of $0.27 to $0.28
- Raised Full-Year 2021 Outlook: Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.388 to $1.396B, up from prior range of $1.365 to $1.375B; total revenue range to $1.500 to $1.510B, up from prior guidance range of $1.475 to $1.490B; Raising non-GAAP EPS range to $1.24 to $1.27 from prior range of $1.20 to $1.24.
- Press Release