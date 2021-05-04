T-Mobile rises 3% after Q1 beat, raised guidance across board
May 04, 2021 4:14 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 2.9% after hours following Q1 earnings where the company beat profit and revenue expectations and again logged industry-best customer figures while raising its subscriber guidance.
- The company added a net 1.4M customers; of those, postpaid net adds were 1.2M, and postpaid phone net adds were 773,000, all industry bests.
- Revenues rose 78% to $19.8B; service revenues rose to $14.2B.
- Net income rose to $933M, and EBITDA ticked up to $6.91B from $6.75B.
- Net cash from operations was $3.7B, and free cash flow was $1.3B.
- As for guidance, it's raising merger synergy forecasts amid ongoing integration progress (about 50% of Sprint customer traffic is now carried on the T-Mobile network, and about 20% of Sprint customers have been moved over). It now sees merger synergies of $2.8B-$3.1B this year (up from $2.7B-$3B), doubling last year's synergies.
- It now expects postpaid net adds will be between 4.4M and 4.9M (up from 4M-4.7M). And it's raising its operating cash forecast to $13.2B-$13.6B (from $13B-$13.5B) and its expectations for free cash flow to $5.1B-$5.5B (from $4.9B-$5.4B).
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Press release