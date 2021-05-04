Hannon Armstrong beats on revenue
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43; GAAP EPS of $0.61.
- Revenue of $51.7M (+26.6% Y/Y) beats by $28.96M.
- Established $400 million sustainability-linked unsecured revolving credit facility with 10 relationship banks in April
- Grew Portfolio 38% YOY to $2.9 billion and Managed Assets 19% to $7.4 billion
- Increased Portfolio Yield QOQ to 7.7%
- Declared dividend of $0.35 per share.
- Guidance: The Company expects that annual distributable earnings per share will grow at a compounded annual rate of 7% to 10% from 2021 to 2023, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2023 midpoint of $1.98 per share. The Company also expects that annual dividends per share will grow at a compound annual rate of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2023, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.36 per share, which is equivalent to a 2023 midpoint of $1.53 per share.
