Stag Industrial Q1 earnings, revenue rise; promotes CFO to president
May 04, 2021 4:20 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)STAGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates as cash net operating income increases 10.6% Y/Y.
- The company also promotes William R. Crooker to the position of president in addition to his current roles of chief financial officer and treasurer.
- Q1 core FFO per share of 49 cents exceeds the consensus estimate by a penny and increases from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Total revenue of $134.0M beats the average analyst estimate of $130.8M and increases from $118.5M in Q1 2020.
- Started operating portfolio leases of 2.6M square feet for Q1 2021, resulting in cash rent change of 9.6% and straight-line rent change of 18.7%.
- Cash net operating income of $103.7M, up 10.6% Y/Y; same-store cash NOI rose 2.4% Y/Y.
- Occupancy rate of 97% for total portfolio.
- Conference call on May 5 at 10:00 AM ET.
