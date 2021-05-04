Lyft climbs after topping Q1 sales and rider estimates, narrowing loss
May 04, 2021 4:21 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)LYFT, UBERBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are up 3% after hours after reporting first quarter beats on revenue and rider metrics while narrowing the adjusted EBITDA loss. Rival Uber (NYSE:UBER) is up 1.4%.
- Revenue was up 7% sequentially but down 36% on the year to $609M.
- Active riders topped estimates at 13.5M vs. 12.6M. Revenue per active rider was $45.13 vs. the $44.29 consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $73M, a $12.2M improvement on last year's quarter, a $77M improvement on Q4, and $62M higher than Lyft's most recent outlook.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $2.2B at the end of the quarter.
- “We had an exceptionally strong Q1 as more people started moving again. Our results meaningfully exceeded our outlook driven by elevated demand across our network,” says CFO Brian Roberts.
