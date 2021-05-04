Lyft climbs after topping Q1 sales and rider estimates, narrowing loss

May 04, 2021 4:21 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)LYFT, UBERBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are up 3% after hours after reporting first quarter beats on revenue and rider metrics while narrowing the adjusted EBITDA loss. Rival Uber (NYSE:UBER) is up 1.4%.
  • Revenue was up 7% sequentially but down 36% on the year to $609M.
  • Active riders topped estimates at 13.5M vs. 12.6M. Revenue per active rider was $45.13 vs. the $44.29 consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $73M, a $12.2M improvement on last year's quarter, a $77M improvement on Q4, and $62M higher than Lyft's most recent outlook.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $2.2B at the end of the quarter.
  • “We had an exceptionally strong Q1 as more people started moving again. Our results meaningfully exceeded our outlook driven by elevated demand across our network,” says CFO Brian Roberts.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.