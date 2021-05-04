ICF International EPS beats by $0.28, beats on revenue
May 04, 2021 4:22 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)ICFIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.28; GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $378M (+5.5% Y/Y) beats by $15.93M.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue was 13.5%.
- Record contract awards of $596M up 67%; TTM Contract awards were $2.2B for a Book-to-Bill ratio of 1.44.
- "Based on this performance and our current backlog and pipeline, we now expect FY21 service revenue, EBITDA and EPS to be at the upper end of the guidance ranges we provided at the time of our Q4 release, namely service revenue of $1.095 to $1.13B; EBITDA of $145 to $155M; GAAP EPS of $3.90 to $4.20; and Non-GAAP EPS of $4.35 to $4.65. We continue to anticipate total revenue in 2021 of $1.525 to $1.575B, and we reaffirm our expectation that operating cash flow will be ~$100M," chairman & CEO John Wasson commented.
