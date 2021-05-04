PerkinElmer EPS beats by $0.65, beats on revenue

May 04, 2021 4:26 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)PKIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.72 beats by $0.65; GAAP EPS of $3.37 beats by $0.78.
  • Revenue of $1.31B (+100.7% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • For the second quarter of 2021, the Company forecasts GAAP revenue of approximately $1.11 billion vs. $1.21B consensus, GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.90 and, on a non-GAAP basis, which is expected to include the adjustments noted in the attached reconciliation, adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 vs. $3.07 consensus.
  • For the full year of 2021, the Company now forecasts GAAP revenue of $4.37 billion vs. $4.25B consensus, GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.77 and, on a non-GAAP basis, which is expected to include the adjustments noted in the attached reconciliation, adjusted earnings per share of $9.40 vs. $8.86 consensus.
  • Shares +1%.
  • Press Release
