Inspire Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
May 04, 2021 4:29 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)INSPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $40.35M (+89.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.41M.
- Given the positive trends during the first quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2021 revenue guidance to between $192 million to $196 million vs. $186.97M, which would represent growth of approximately 66% to 70% over full year 2020 revenue of $115.4 million. Gross margin for full year 2021 is now anticipated to be in the range of 84% to 85%. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $183 million to $188 million and gross margin guidance of 83% to 85%.
- In addition, Inspire is increasing its guidance around the opening of new U.S. medical centers to a range of 36 to 40 per quarter for the remainder of the year, as compared to the prior guidance of 34 to 38 centers. The Company is maintaining its guidance of adding eight to nine new territories per quarter in 2021.
- Shares -6.2%.
- Press Release