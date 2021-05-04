Zillow rises as first-quarter earnings beat on high traffic

May 04, 2021 5:25 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZGZ, ZGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Zillow Group is higher postmarket (Z +4.9%, ZG +3.1%) after Q1 earnings driven by high online traffic amid the housing rally.
  • Revenues grew 8% to $1.22B, with revenue for each segment exceeding company guidance.
  • GAAP net income came to $52M, while adjusted EBITDA was $181M - again with segment EBITDA exceeding the high end of company guidance.
  • Meanwhile traffic to mobile apps and websites hit 221M average monthly unique users, up 15% from the prior year, and driving 2.5B visits (up 19% year-over-year).
  • Revenue by segment: Zillow Offers, $701M (down 9%); Other Homes, $3.2M (up 318%); Premier Agent, $334.3M (up 38%); Other IMT, $112M (up 26%); Mortgages, $68M (up 169%).
  • Pretax income by segment: Homes, -$58.5M; IMT, $143.6M; Mortgages, -$1.8M.
  • Cash and investments rose to $4.7B at quarter-end, up from $3.9B at Q4's end.
  • For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $1.236B-$1.284B (light of consensus for $1.31B).
  • Press release
