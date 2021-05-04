Akamai tops Q1 estimates driven by Security Technology strength
- Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is up 2.7% after first quarter results topped analyst estimates with revenue up 10% on the year to $842.71M and $1.38 EPS, $0.08 ahead of estimates.
- Security Technology Group sales were up 29% Y/Y to $310M. Edge Technology Group was up 2% to $532M.
- "We are pleased with our excellent start in 2021, with revenue, margins and earnings all exceeding expectations," says CEO Dr. Tom Leighton. "We continued to capitalize on the substantial opportunities for our business, as demonstrated by the very strong growth of our security and edge applications solutions and strong traffic growth on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform."
- Non-GAAP operating margin was up 1 percentage point on the year to 31%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 15% to $375M.
- Cash from operations totaled $250M. Cash and equivalents stood at $2.5B at the end of the quarter.
