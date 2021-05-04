Sangamo shares fall after hours as Q1 net loss widens, misses on EPS

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is down 2.3% after-hours after its Q1 net loss widened year-over-year and it missed on EPS.
  • Q1 net loss was $45.9M ($0.32 per share), compared to a net loss of $42.9M ($0.37 per share) in the prior-year period.
  • Revenues doubled in the quarter to $26.3M from $13.1M.
  • For the year, Sangamo expects total operating expenses of between $255M and $275M.
  • The genomics medicine company ended the quarter with $629.5 million in cash.
  • Sangamo shares are down 2.3% to $11.10 in after-hours trading.
