Sangamo shares fall after hours as Q1 net loss widens, misses on EPS
May 04, 2021 5:39 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)SGMOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is down 2.3% after-hours after its Q1 net loss widened year-over-year and it missed on EPS.
- Q1 net loss was $45.9M ($0.32 per share), compared to a net loss of $42.9M ($0.37 per share) in the prior-year period.
- Revenues doubled in the quarter to $26.3M from $13.1M.
- For the year, Sangamo expects total operating expenses of between $255M and $275M.
- The genomics medicine company ended the quarter with $629.5 million in cash.
