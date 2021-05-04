CVR Energy delays Wynnewood refinery renewable fuel startup
May 04, 2021 5:53 PM ETCVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)CVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) says a renewable diesel unit at its Wynnewood, Okla., refinery will remain out of service until the end of Q3, citing February's severe weather and delays in equipment deliveries, rather than resume production in July as expected.
- The refiner now estimates the project will cost $135M-$140M, up from earlier estimates of $110M.
- CVR is selecting the technology to add pre-treatment capabilities at Wynnewood to process lower carbon-intensity feedstocks such as inedible corn oil, animal fats and used cooking oil, CEO David Lamp said on today's earnings conference call.
- The facility largely will use soybean oil, whose price has jumped 30% since early April, due to its widespread availability over other feedstocks like used cooking oil, Lamp said.
- CVR says it is also exploring renewable diesel production at its 132K bbl/day Coffeyville, Okla., refinery and the possibility of using biomass as a feedstock for its renewable projects.
- CVR reported mixed Q1 results yesterday, posting a larger than forecast loss while revenues came in higher than expected.