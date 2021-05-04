EZCORP names new finance head

May 04, 2021 5:54 PM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)EZPWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) announces that Timothy Jugmans has been named CFO, effective immediately.
  • Mr. Jugmans was named Interim CFO in September 2020, filling the role vacated by Jason A. Kulas, who was named CEO in July 2020.
  • “We are thrilled to transition Tim from Interim CFO to CFO. His extensive experience, skills, insights and strategic thinking will continue to serve EZCORP well as we implement our strategy. Strong financial management, cost control and efficiency are continuing priorities for EZCORP in both good times and challenging ones. Tim is well suited to lead those efforts, which will ultimately reward our shareholders and the diverse group of Team Members who serve our customers,” Mr. Kulas said.
