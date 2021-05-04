Nutrien to continue existing strategy, focus on potash price, new CEO says
- New Nutrien (NTR +4.3%) CEO Mayo Schmidt says the company will maintain its current business strategy, including a focus on supporting global potash prices over maximizing sales.
- "We're certainly focused on price over supply" regarding potash, with demand growth expected to stay steady for the next decade, Schmidt told his first earnings conference call since taking the CEO job in April.
- In changing CEOs, Nutrien's board wants to see better execution of its existing strategy under a fresh set of eyes, Schmidt said.
- Schmidt also said Nutrien is stronger by keeping together its wholesale fertilizer production business and its farm retail network.
- The company forecasts FY 2021 potash sales of 12.5M-13M metric tons and nitrogen sales of 10.9M-11.4M metric tons.
- Nutrien shares are on the move after the company easily beat Q1 earnings estimates and raised its full-year profit guidance.