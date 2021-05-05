Gym owner Equinox in talks to go public through a Social Capital SPAC

  • Gym owner Equinox Holdings is in talks to go public through investor Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) SPAC.
  • A transaction could value the combined company at more than $7.5B, according to a Bloomberg report. The talks between the SPAC and Equinox, which also operates SoulClycle (SOULC) and Blink Fitness, aren't finalized and could still fall apart.
  • Sportico reported in late March that SoulCycle and Equinox were reportedly in talks to go public through a SPAC. Equinox was reportedly having meetings with as many as 12 blank-check operators and is considering a listing that would give the company a valuation of $9b or more.
  • Spinning studio SoulCycle originally filed for an IPO in 2015.
