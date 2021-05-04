Oil rig set to drill for ConocoPhillips sinks off Malaysian coast
May 04, 2021 10:48 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
- ConocoPhillips (COP -0.3%) says all 101 employees have been safely evacuated from a drilling rig that sank while setting up on a well location off the coast of Malaysia.
- The Naga 7 drillship was being placed at an offshore site when one leg of the jack-up rig penetrated the soil, according to owner Velesto Energy.
- The ship had been expected to drill on a 300K-acre block operated by ConocoPhillips, which holds a 50% stake while Malaysian state oil company Petronas owns an equal stake.
- Conoco shares have turned roughly flat after the company reported better than forecast Q1 earnings and announcing plans to sell off its 10% stake in Cenovus Energy.