NeoGenomics to acquire liquid biopsy firm Inivata
May 05, 2021 12:08 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)NEOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) has agreed to acquire Inivata Ltd, a a liquid biopsy platform company headquartered in Cambridge, England.
- The acquisition follows a $25M minority equity investment by NeoGenomics in Inivata in May 2020, at which time NEO was granted a fixed price option to purchase the remainder of Inivata for $390M prior to December 31, 2021.
- In addition, NeoGenomics inks agreement for the sale of 4.4M common shares in a private placement to a group of institutional investors at $45.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $200M.
- Net proceeds will be used to help fund the acquisition of Inivata and for general corporate purposes.
- The acquisition is expected to close concurrently with the private placement in June 2021.
- The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss their first quarter Q1 results on May 5 at 8:30 AM EDT.