Asia-Pacific markets mixed; U.S. futures rise tracking losses on Wall Street amid tech selloff, Yellen’s interest rate comments
May 05, 2021 1:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan Closed.
- China Closed.
- Hong Kong -0.01%.
- Australia +0.59%. April Markit final Services PMI of 58.8, prior 55.5.
- Composite prelim was 58.9, prior 55.5; Construction PMI of 59.1 vs. 61.8 prior.
- India +0.72%.
- Singapore -0.84%. The city-state said it will tighten social restrictions after detecting Covid-19 variant within its borders.
- Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 lost 0.7% to 4,164.66 while Nasdaq dropped 1.9% to 13,663.50, dragged down by selling in Big Tech stocks. Dow Jones added 0.1% to 34,133.03.
- Apple fell 3.5% and Facebook slid 1.3%. Google’s parent company Alphabet dropped 1.5% and Amazon lost 2.2%.
- Selling on Wall Street accelerated after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may have to rise to keep the economy from overheating.
- She later downplayed her comments during an interview with The Wall Street Journal after markets closed.
- Oil prices extended gains, with U.S. crude futures up 0.87% to $66.26 a barrel while Brent added 0.84% to $69.46.
- U.S. stock futures advance. Dow Jones +0.26%; S&P 500 +0.29%; Nasdaq +0.26%.