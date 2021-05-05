IM Cannabis proposes public offering of securities

  • IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) has commenced a marketed offering of its common shares. The Company may also issue warrants that would entitle the holder to purchase shares of common stock.
  • Price, size and other terms are yet to be determined.
  • Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional 15% of shares and warrants.
  • Net proceeds will be used to support growth initiatives in core markets of Israel, Germany and Canada; additional strategic mergers and acquisitions opportunities; and for general working capital purposes.
  • Shares down 10% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $6.42.
  • Recently, the company acquired Israeli cannabis products manufacturer Panaxia's trading house and in-house pharmacy activities.
