European stocks climb amid key economic data
May 05, 2021 4:14 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- London +1.02%. Shares edged higher supported by gains in mining and banking stocks.
- Germany +1.16%. April final services PMI 49.9 vs 50.1 prelim. Composite PMI 55.8 vs 56.0 prelim.
- The tightening of COVID-19 lockdown measures in April stopped the service sector's recovery in its tracks, having led to renewed declines in activity at customer-facing businesses, the latest PMI data showed.
- France +0.81%. April final services PMI 50.3 vs 50.4 prelim. Composite PMI 51.6 vs 51.7 prelim.
- Eurozone April final services PMI rose to 50.5 from 49.6, pipping the flash 50.3 estimate.
- Composite PMI climbed to 53.8 just ahead of preliminary 53.7 reading, prior 53.2.
- “A manufacturing boom, fuelled by surging demand both in domestic and export markets as many economies emerge from lockdowns, is being accompanied by signs that the service sector has now also returned to growth,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.62%; CAC -0.76%; DAX +0.67% and EURO STOXX +1.49%.