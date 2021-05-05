Alchemab to collaborate with AstraZeneca in prostate cancer
May 05, 2021 4:42 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biotech company Alchemab has formed a collaboration with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to accelerate prostate cancer research.
- Under the agreement, Alchemab’s novel drug discovery platform will be used as a diagnostic tool through the identification of disease biomarkers with potential to inform the development of antibody-based therapeutics.
- Alchemab will sequence and explore antibody repertoires within patient samples from a clinical trial of an immuno-oncology agent in the AstraZeneca pipeline.
- The objective is to define antibody signatures for predicting how well a patient may respond to therapy, and to improve the understanding of the underlying immune profile of prostate cancer patients.
- Alchemab recently raised £60M ($82M) in a Series A financing round. Proceeds will be used to build the Company’s platform and advance programs in cancer and neurodegeneration.