End of an era for open outcry as CME Group shutters most trading pits
May 05, 2021
- Cue the scenes from Trading Places... CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is permanently closing most of its open-outcry pits in Chicago, including trading of agricultural commodities like soybeans, wheat, cattle and hogs, as well as the trading of options on the S&P 500. In fact, the only part of CME's trading floor that will remain open is its Eurodollar options pit (the interest-rate contracts still represent one of the exchange's largest marketplaces). While many of the CME's pits were already replaced by electronic trading, the remaining ones were closed temporarily in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- "I guess I am not surprised," said Dan Huber, an independent broker who spent 31 years on the trading floor. "Sad to see it end this way but we will all turn the page and move on. It was a good run."
- Some history: Options pits in Chicago and floor trading for agricultural commodities stretch back 173 years. They've long been part of the heritage of CME Group, which took its name from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, now one of the company's subsidiaries. With many exchanges adopting automated systems in the 1980s, floor trading was gradually replaced with telephone trading, and by the 1990s, those systems began to be replaced with computerized networks and electronic platforms. Most floor traders were replaced by the 2000s, and by 2015, open outcry had fallen to just 1% of CME's total volumes.
- If you still want to get a look at open outcry showmanship, there are some venues still available. Those include the New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) trading floor in Manhattan, and several options floors at Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) - CME's rival in Chicago. Across the pond, the London Metal Exchange is considering permanently closing its red sofa trading ring, which is the last open-outcry floor left in Europe.