Fortis EPS beats by $0.12

May 05, 2021
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.15.
  • "The outlook for Fortis remains positive and we affirm our 6% dividend growth guidance," said Mr. Hutchens. "We continue to enhance shareholder value through strong growth across our diversified businesses and our focus on meeting our carbon emission reduction target. We will also pursue additional growth opportunities as economic and climate related policy accelerates the transition to cleaner energy across our North American footprint."
  • Press release
