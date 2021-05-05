Hilton Worldwide EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue
May 05, 2021 6:17 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)HLTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.08; GAAP EPS of -$0.39 misses by $0.31.
- Revenue of $874M (-54.5% Y/Y) misses by $136M.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 38.4% vs. consensus of -41.4%.
- Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, "We are pleased with our first quarter results. While rising COVID-19 cases and tightened travel restrictions, particularly across Europe and our Asia Pacific region, weighed on demand in January and February, we saw meaningful improvement in March and April. We expect this positive momentum to continue as vaccines are more widely distributed and our customers feel safe traveling again. We continue to grow our portfolio of hotels in exciting destinations throughout the world, giving our guests more options than ever before to make a Hilton hotel a part of their plans as travel resumes."
- Press Release