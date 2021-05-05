Mortgage applications holds steady amid low inventory and higher prices

May 05, 2021 7:01 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -0.9% vs. -2.5% the previous week.
  • Purchase Index: -3% vs. -5% the previous week.
  • Refinance Index: +0.1% vs. -1% the previous week.
  • 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.18% vs. 3.17%.
  • On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 24% and refis down 17%.
  • “Both conventional and government purchase applications declined, but average loan sizes increased for each loan type,” noted Joel Kan, an MBA economist. “This is a sign that the competitive purchase market, driven by low housing inventory and high demand, is pushing prices higher and weighing down on activity.”
