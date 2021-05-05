Tupperware EPS beats by $0.28, beats on revenue
May 05, 2021
- Tupperware (NYSE:TUP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.28; GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $460.3M (+22.5% Y/Y) beats by $26.25M.
- "The strong financial performance this quarter is a concrete example that we are strengthening the foundation of our company. We continue to revitalize the brand through the expanded use of digital tools by our sales force to solve consumer needs," said Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "Additionally, we have made great progress building the team needed to accelerate growth in new channels of distribution so more consumers have access to our environmentally-friendly, reusable products."
- Shares +5.8% PM.
