Hedge fund selling hits a record as flows echo extreme levels of August: At the Open
May 05, 2021 8:05 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQSPX, SPY, QQQ, INDU, DIA, XLE, XLY, XLK, XLV, XLREBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Stock market index futures are bouncing back this morning after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walked back a suggestion higher rates may be nearer than the market thinks, which sent equities tumbling yesterday.
- S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) +0.4%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX.INDU) (NASDAQ:QQQ) +0.6% and Dow futures (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) +0.2% are all higher.
- But while Yellen's remarks certainly accelerated selling, the major averages were already in the red when they hit the tape.
- And institutional investors and hedge funds remain wary of a market still close to all-time highs, according to BofA's latest survey of clients.
- In its weekly looks at flows, BofA says clients were net sellers of U.S. stocks, -$2.2B, for the third week in a row.
- Hedge funds were net sellers for the fifth-straight week and the four-week moving average of hedge fund flows fell to a record low since the data started during the Financial Crisis.
- "Extreme HF selling: Rolling 4wk avg. flows for HFs hit a record low in our data history (since 2008) and were three standard deviations below the average," BofA strategists led by Jill Carey Hall wrote in a note. "The only other time flows were this extreme was at the end of last August after which the S&P 500 declined by 2.5% and 2.3% in the subsequent one and four weeks, respectively."
- Institutional investors were net sellers for the third week in a row.
- Retail investors remain the resilient group, net buyers for the 10th week in a row and the only net buyers for the third week in a row.
- Seven of 11 sectors saw outflows.
- "Selling was most pronounced in cyclical and growth-oriented sectors: Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) outflows were the largest in nearly two months, Cons. Disc. (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw its seventh straight week of outflows, and Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) outflows were the largest since mid-Jan," BofA said.
- Defensive sectors saw cash come in, with the biggest inflows in Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) and Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE).
- BofA's technical analysis team recommended this week that investors adjust the old adage and buy weakness in May and sell in July and August.
This was corrected on 05/05/2021 at 8:49 AM. Corrected headline to clarify hedge fund flows saw a record low. or largest 4-week average of selling.