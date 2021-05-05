Caesars Entertainment soars after highlighting strong demand on the Strip
May 05, 2021 7:20 AM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)CZRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) after taking in the casino company's strong Q1 earnings report.
- Analyst David Katz: "The quarter and commentary continue to support increasing value in the shares from multiple perspectives. The significantly enhanced synergy opportunities coupled with the demand environment post-COVID imply higher than anticipated earnings. Second, the closure and non-US divestiture of WMH present a fully-integrated digital gaming opportunity over the longer term."
- Katz also noted that Caesars plans to roll out a competitive sports app by the start of the NFL season.
- Shares of Caesars are up 7.72% in premarket trading.
- During the Caesars earnings call, execs outlined how demand on the Las Vegas Strip and other regional properties is roaring back.