Square price target raised at KeyBanc as Cash App continues to grow

May 05, 2021 7:24 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Josh Beck raises his price target for Overweight-rated Square (NYSE:SQ) to $300 from $275, as he sees its Cash App benefiting from increased engagement, ARPU, and users.
  • Compares with average price target of $270.
  • KeyBanc's consumer survey "indicates swelling interest in investing (high-30s% opened up a new investment account recently) and crypto (20%+ invest in crypto with ~80% opening up an account recently).
  • Expects increased engagement on Cash App as half of those surveyed had a Cash App account.
  • SA contributor Damien Robbins calls Square the right combination of fintech and crypto.
