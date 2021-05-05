CyberArk stock slides after lowered full-year profit forecast
May 05, 2021 7:29 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)CYBRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares are down 5.5% pre-market after the company reports upside Q1 results but lowers its full-year profit forecast.
- For Q1, sales were up 6% on the year to $112.76M. EPS was $0.09, ahead of estimates by $0.05.
- Subscription revenue was up 180% to $25M.
- ARR was $288M, up 41%.
- “In early January, we formally kicked off our active transition to a recurring revenue model, and the execution of our strategy exceeded our expectations. We were thrilled with the faster than 40 percent growth in our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), greater than 250 percent growth in ARR related to SaaS and on-premises subscription contracts, the 180 percent increase in subscription revenue, and that subscription revenue represented 22 percent of total revenue for the quarter," says CEO Udi Mokady.
- For Q2, CyberArk forecasts revenue of $111-119M (consensus: $115.2M) and EPS ranging from a net loss of $0.11 to a $0.06 profit vs. the $0.07 consensus.
- For the year, the revenue guidance stays at $484-496M (consensus: $492.30) and EPS is lowered from $0.45-0.64 to $0.39-0.64 vs. the $0.57 consensus.
