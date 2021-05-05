Sundial Growers to acquire Inner Spirit for $131M
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) trades 3.4% higher premarket after it entered into an arrangement agreement with Inner Spirit (OTCQB:INSHF) wherein the former will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the latter for total consideration of ~$131M.
- Under agreement terms, for each Inner Spirit share held shareholders will receive $0.30 in cash and 0.0835 of a Sundial share for total consideration of $0.39 per Inner Spirit share.
- Transaction is expected to close in early Q3 and will provide modest synergies and economies of scale due to the different business models of Sundial and Inner Spirit.
- "Inner Spirit has successfully created a franchise-based retail network that has grown from coast to coast and offers a differentiated and premium in-store experience to consumers. Our shared Albertan roots and commitment to data-driven consumer insights make for an ideal partnership," CEO Zach George commented.
- In two years Spiritleaf retail network has grown to become Canada's largest single brand retailer with 86 stores; it expects to cross the 100-store milestone in 2021 summer.