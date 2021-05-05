Stratasys EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $134.2M (+1.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.01M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.7%, compared to 48.4%.
- GAAP operating loss was $18.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $19.9 million.
- Outlook: Second quarter 2021 revenue of mid-teens percentage growth year-over-year; Full year operating expenses expected to rise approximately $25 million to $30 million compared to 2020, likely closer to the high end of the range, primarily due to the return of employees to a full-time schedule starting January 1, 2021, as well as the impact of recent acquisitions; Full year capital expenditures anticipated range from $24 million to $30 million; Longer term, the Company continues to expect significant leverage benefit from its investments as revenue growth should accelerate in 2022 and beyond.
