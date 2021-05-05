Cerner EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue
May 05, 2021
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.56 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.39B (-1.4% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Adjusted Operating Margin of 21.4%, up 200 basis points from 19.4% in year ago quarter.
- Q2'21 revenue growth in the high-single digits over the second quarter of 2020, Adjusted Diluted EPS growth of ~20% Y/Y.
- The full-year guidance has $5.75-5.95B in revenue (consensus: $5.82B) and EPS more than $3.20 (consensus: $3.15).
- Cerner also announced today that its Board has approved a new share repurchase program, which allows the company to repurchase up to $3.75 billion through Dec. 31, 2023.
- This new program is incremental to the current repurchase program under which approximately $465 million remains available for repurchases.
- Press Release