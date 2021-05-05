General Motors revs higher after confident outlook despite chip shortage
May 05, 2021 7:48 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor24 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports churning up net income of $3B in Q1 off revenue of $32.5B.
- The automaker reports EBIT-adjusted of $4.4B and EBIT-adjusted margin of 13.6%. GM North America EBIT-adjusted came in at $3.1B and GM International EBIT-adjusted was $300M.
- GM also reports automotive operating cash flow of -$1.1B for the quarter and adjusted automotive free cash flow of -$1.9B.
- Looking ahead, GM anticipates EPS-diluted-adjusted of between $4.50 and $5.25 and full-year net income of between $6.8B and $7.6B. The forecasts include the estimated impact of an ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.
- The company is "highly confident" in its full-year 2021 guidance outlined earlier this year as it works to manage through the semiconductor shortage, which it reminds is impacting automakers globally.
- Shares of GM are up 1.55% premarket.
- GM landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.