General Motors revs higher after confident outlook despite chip shortage

May 05, 2021
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports churning up net income of $3B in Q1 off revenue of $32.5B.
  • The automaker reports EBIT-adjusted of $4.4B and EBIT-adjusted margin of 13.6%. GM North America EBIT-adjusted came in at $3.1B and GM International EBIT-adjusted was $300M.
  • GM also reports automotive operating cash flow of -$1.1B for the quarter and adjusted automotive free cash flow of -$1.9B.
  • Looking ahead, GM anticipates EPS-diluted-adjusted of between $4.50 and $5.25 and full-year net income of between $6.8B and $7.6B. The forecasts include the estimated impact of an ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.
  • The company is "highly confident" in its full-year 2021 guidance outlined earlier this year as it works to manage through the semiconductor shortage, which it reminds is impacting automakers globally.
  • Shares of GM are up 1.55% premarket.
  • GM landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
