Genasys nabs $18.3M U.S. Army follow-on order
May 05, 2021 7:55 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)GNSSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) received an $18.3M follow-on order from the U.S. Army for LRAD 450XL thereby taking the YTD FY21 orders ahead of the total FY20 bookings.
- "In addition to the Army order and the recently announced Riverside County, CA mass notification and emergency management software services contract, several key awards are expected in 2H20," CEO Richard S. Danforth commented.
- As part of a communication and layered EOF strategy, LRAD systems increase the decision time and distance for military personnel to differentiate between security threats and non-combatants.