Atlas Air Worldwide EPS beats by $0.65, beats on revenue
May 05, 2021 8:07 AM ET Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)
- Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.65; GAAP EPS of $3.05 beats by $1.36.
- Revenue of $861.3M (+33.8% Y/Y) beats by $38.62M.
- Adjusted Net Income Grew to $72.2 Million
- Adjusted EBITDA Rose to $181.3 Million
- Strong 2Q21 Outlook: We expect to fly approximately 90,000 block hours in the second quarter of 2021, with revenue of approximately $950 million, and adjusted EBITDA of about $210 million. In addition, we expect second-quarter 2021 adjusted net income to grow approximately 30% compared with adjusted net income of $72.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Shares -0.24% PM.
