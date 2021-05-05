Atlas Air Worldwide EPS beats by $0.65, beats on revenue

  • Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.65; GAAP EPS of $3.05 beats by $1.36.
  • Revenue of $861.3M (+33.8% Y/Y) beats by $38.62M.
  • Adjusted Net Income Grew to $72.2 Million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Rose to $181.3 Million
  • Strong 2Q21 Outlook: We expect to fly approximately 90,000 block hours in the second quarter of 2021, with revenue of approximately $950 million, and adjusted EBITDA of about $210 million. In addition, we expect second-quarter 2021 adjusted net income to grow approximately 30% compared with adjusted net income of $72.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Shares -0.24% PM.
  • Press Release
