Altria slips after Argus turns cautious due to near-term challenges

May 05, 2021 8:16 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)MOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor35 Comments
  • Argus drops its rating on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to a Hold rating from Buy as it points to some near-term challenges.
  • Analyst Kristina Ruggeri and team point to the sharp decline in the value of Altria's Juul investment and increased legislative and regulatory risks surrounding the company.
  • "In particular, the FDA recently said that it planned to ban menthol cigarettes, and was considering rules that would reduce cigarette nicotine to nonaddictive levels. In addition, the Biden administration may raise excise taxes on cigarettes."
  • Argus lowers its 2021 adjusted EPS estimate to $4.55 from $4.60 as parts of its ratings revision.
  • MO -0.25% premarket.
  • On Seeking Alpha, Biotech Beast is equally cautious on Altrira due to growing headwinds for Altria.
