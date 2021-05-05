Allegiant Travel rallies as investors and analysts focus on strong outlook
May 05, 2021 8:30 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)ALGTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) as the earnings miss doesn't alter the firm's positive view of the airline stock and the path ahead.
- MS' earnings breakdown: "ALGT's results weren't dissimilar from others - a slight miss but much better outlook. However, the outlook is what matters and ALGT has positioned itself as the gold standard' for the other side of the recovery. With a fleet 20% larger and optimal network exposure, ALGT remains our preferred ULCC."
- Shares of ALGT are up 2.01% in premarket action.
- Yesterday, Allegiant execs indicated that they could not be more bullish on the outlook for the carrier and said 2021 capacity should exceed 2019 capacity levels.