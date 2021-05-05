Thomson Reuters downgraded at CIBC as valuation limits upside
May 05, 2021 8:49 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)TRIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Citing valuation concerns, CIBC downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) from Outperformer to Neutral but raises the price target from $95 to $102.
- Analyst Robert Bek says the PT boost comes "on the back of a big Q1 beat and estimate increases."
- The analyst expects investors to continue to support the "ongoing change program" due to the results and TRI's track record.
- Bek:"While the margin expansion coupled with organic revenue growth has rightfully led the stock to multiple expansion, we expect more limited upside potential from current levels."
- TRI shares are down slightly pre-market to $96.50.
- TRI reported first quarter beats yesterday.