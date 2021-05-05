Thomson Reuters downgraded at CIBC as valuation limits upside

May 05, 2021 8:49 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)TRIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Citing valuation concerns, CIBC downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) from Outperformer to Neutral but raises the price target from $95 to $102.
  • Analyst Robert Bek says the PT boost comes "on the back of a big Q1 beat and estimate increases."
  • The analyst expects investors to continue to support the "ongoing change program" due to the results and TRI's track record.
  • Bek:"While the margin expansion coupled with organic revenue growth has rightfully led the stock to multiple expansion, we expect more limited upside potential from current levels."
  • TRI shares are down slightly pre-market to $96.50.
  • TRI reported first quarter beats yesterday.
