GTX to develop blockchain authentication and security with TulsaLabs collaboration

  • GTX (OTCPK:GTXO) collaborates with TulsaLabs, a division of AppSwarm (OTCPK:SWRM) to develop blockchain solutions around GTX Corp's Near Field Communication technology and GPS human and asset tracking platform.
  • TulsaLabs is a startup accelerator that assists in providing access to seed funding, training and mentorship to blockchain startups.
  • The company previously utilized a third-party blockchain provider, which unfortunately is no longer in business, so will now begin working with TulsaLabs.
  • “Where supply chain management has become hyper important in our post pandemic recovery, making sure perishable foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals such as vaccines which require, authentication, chain of custody, temperature control and transparent visibility throughout the supply chain will be managed seamlessly and securely by combining NFC and blockchain technology,” stated Patrick Bertagna, CEO.
