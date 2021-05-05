Valmont to acquire AI company, Prospera Technologies for $300M
May 05, 2021 8:51 AM ETValmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)VMIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prospera Technologies, privately-held Israeli-based AI company focused on ML and CV in agriculture, for ~$300M.
- Transaction, expected to close in Q2, will be financed through a combination of funds from available cash and the company's revolving credit facility.
- The acquisition will be reported within the company's Irrigation segment.
- Valmont and Prospera have successfully integrated AI technologies since two years with center pivot irrigation to develop real-time crop analysis and anomaly detection solutions.
- Leveraging Prospera's unique technology, the partnership has expanded its intelligent solutions, monitoring 5M acres in 2020 against an original estimate of 1M, with twice as many growers using the service as compared to 2019.
- Grower adoption is expected to double in 2021 with greater acceleration in the near-term.