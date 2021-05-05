Horizon updates full-year guidance to reflect Viela Bio acquisition

  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) has revised its full-year net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance upwards to reflect its acquisition of Viela Bio that closed in March.
  • Net sales are now expected to be between $2.75B to $2.85B, and adjusted EBITDA between $1.02B and $1.06B.
  • For the quarter, Horizon beat on EPS but missed on revenue.
  • Horizon has a Q1 net loss of $123.4M ($0.55 per share) compared to $7.4M ($0.07 per share) in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 GAAP gross profit ratio was 70.7% compared to 72.6% for the prior-year period.
  • In March, the company received FDA authorization to increase production of TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) at a third-party manufacturer that had been interrupted to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Looking ahead, the company expects phase 4 data on TEPEZZA, insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antagonist monoclonal antibody, for chronic thyroid eye disease mid-year.
  • Horizon shares are down 1% to $89.80 in premarket trading.
