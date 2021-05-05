SunPower slides as Q1 results drop from Q4 levels
May 05, 2021 8:58 AM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)SPWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -3.4% pre-market after beating Q1 adjusted earnings estimates while revenues rose 5.5% Y/Y but fell 10.3% Q/Q.
- Q1 gross margin of 18.7% topped the 12.1% from the year-ago quarter but fell from 22.3% in Q4 2020.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $19.1M vs. a $2.7M loss in the same period last year and $38.6M in Q4.
- Q1 MW recognized fell to 127 from 132 in the prior-year period and 153 in Q4.
- SunPower forecasts Q2 revenues of $295M-$345M, in line with $339.5M analyst consensus estimate, as well as a GAAP net loss of $1M-$12M, MW recognized of 120-150 MW and adjusted EBITDA of $16M-$27M.
- For the full year, SunPower sees revenues rising 35% Y/Y to ~$1.53B vs. $1.51B consensus, and still expects 25% growth of MW recognized; for 2022, the company forecasts adjusted EBITDA growth of greater than 40%.