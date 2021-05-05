Federal Reserve will start tapering bond purchases in January - J.P. Morgan
- The Federal Reserve will start to reduce its bond purchases in January 2022, J.P. Morgan predicts.
- JPMorgan Asset Management Global Head of Fixed Income Bob Michele says the Fed will start tapering its asset purchases by $10B in U.S. Treasuries and $5B in agency mortgage-backed securities per month due to a strong economic recovery, Bloomberg reports.
- The Fed is currently buying $120B a month in bonds.
- Talk of tapering could begin at the August Jackson Hole meeting, Michele says.
- Investors have been concerned about another taper tantrum, which could send bond yields soaring at the prospect of the central bank slightly tightening conditions.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 1.62%. (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT)
- Fed chief Jerome Powell said at his last press conference that the FOMC isn't even thinking about thinking about tapering.
- But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spooked the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) yesterday discussing higher interest rates and had to walk back comments later with a clarification.
- Michele sees the Fed boosting rates by 25 basis points every other meeting starting in mid-2023.
- “Frankly, given the recent run of data, this path even looks loose to me," he wrote, according to Bloomberg.
- Famed investor Leon Cooperman told Bloomberg this morning he felt the Fed was too accommodative now and would have to start hiking rates in 2022 because of inflation.
- Allianz adviser Mohamed El-Erian wrote in the Financial Times Monday that the Fed has painted itself into a corner by publicly committing to waiting months to see if inflationary pressures develop.
- "Rather than cautiously tapping the brakes, like the Bank of Canada recently did, the Fed continues to fuel the loosest financial conditions, as recorded by Goldman Sachs’ weekly index," he wrote. "Froth and excessive risk-taking in markets will accompany an upward migration in both actual and expected inflation. Ultimately, the Fed may be forced to slam on the monetary policy brakes, risking undermining what should be a long-lasting inclusive recovery."
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Friday the Fed should start talking about tapering soon.