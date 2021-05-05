Sapiens IllustrationPro to provide digital transformation for Greek Catholic Union Life
May 05, 2021 9:00 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)SPNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sapiens (NASDAQ:SPNS) inks deal with GCU, a US Life & Annuity carrier since 1892, for cloud-based Sapiens IllustrationPro as part of its digital transformation initiative.
- Sapiens IllustrationPro for Life & Annuities is a cloud-based, point-of-sale illustration and quoting solution, offering a fully responsive, modern and intuitive user experience for both the life and annuities as well as health markets.
- "Sapiens IllustrationPro solution will help us provide a superior agent and customer experience to support our members. The intuitive and responsive point-of-sale capabilities provided by IllustrationPro will ensure our sales process is consistent and compliant, and that it meets the financial and insurance needs of our much-valued agents and members. In addition, time-to-market was critical, having a solution with a proven out of the box illustration functionality was a key success criteria." said Scott Schuetz, Executive VP & COO.