Sapiens IllustrationPro to provide digital transformation for Greek Catholic Union Life

  • Sapiens (NASDAQ:SPNS) inks deal with GCU, a US Life & Annuity carrier since 1892, for cloud-based Sapiens IllustrationPro as part of its digital transformation initiative.
  • Sapiens IllustrationPro for Life & Annuities is a cloud-based, point-of-sale illustration and quoting solution, offering a fully responsive, modern and intuitive user experience for both the life and annuities as well as health markets.
  • "Sapiens IllustrationPro solution will help us provide a superior agent and customer experience to support our members. The intuitive and responsive point-of-sale capabilities provided by IllustrationPro will ensure our sales process is consistent and compliant, and that it meets the financial and insurance needs of our much-valued agents and members. In addition, time-to-market was critical, having a solution with a proven out of the box illustration functionality was a key success criteria." said Scott Schuetz, Executive VP & COO.
