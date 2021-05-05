Esperion sinks after Stifel downgrade, Community Health adds another bull; in today’s healthcare analyst action
Esperion sheds nearly a third on Stifel cut
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) has lost ~32.8% in the early hours after Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy noting “we don't think this story gets any better soon.”
- Esperion’s Q1 2021 financials came below expectations leading the stock to lose 30% in after-hours trading yesterday.
- Seeing little signs of sales acceleration for cholesterol therapies Nexletol and Nexlizet in the near term, the analyst Derek Archila lowers the price target by ~45.9% to $20.00 per share implying a downside of ~21.8% to the last close.
Declining credit risk highlighted as Jefferies upgrades Community Health
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has added ~6.2% in the premarket after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold. After a ~63.6% boost, the price target of $18.00 per share indicates a premium of ~44.1% to the last close.
- “The stock is positioned for multiple expansion and upward EBITDA revisions,” the analyst Brian Tanquilut wrote citing among other things diminishing credit risk after refinancings and rising free cash flow due to falling debt costs and EBITDA improvements.
- Seeing a steady improvement in the company’s operations Credit Suisse upgraded Community Health to neutral last month.
Ultragenyx 2021 EPS target lowered at Credit Suisse
- With a neutral rating on the stock, Credit Suisse has lowered its 2021 EPS estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to -$5.49 from -$5.24 reflecting a model update following the company’s Q1 2021 financials which came ahead of expectations for revenue.
- The price target at $99.00 per share indicates ~2.8% downside to the last close. Ultragenyx reiterated the 2021 sales forecast for Crysvita, a treatment indicated for rare diseases, X-linked hypophosphatemia, and tumor-induced osteomalacia.
- As COVID-restrictions ease and clinics continue to open in 2021, “Crysvita in North America continues to do well now that we are three years into launch,” noted Emil Kakkis, the company CEO on the earnings call.
Initiations
- Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) has added ~6.0% in the pre-market trading as BTIG initiates its coverage with a buy rating. The price target of $10.00 per share implies ~186.5% upside to the last close.
- Mereo has lost ~46.3% since its public debut in April 2020, and the analyst Yun Zhong thinks the shares are ‘significantly’ undervalued even with a diversified pipeline which is de-risked by plenty of proof-of-concept data.
- According to Seeking Alpha contributor Busted IPO Forum who has a neutral rating on Mereo, a covered call strategy is the only way to play the Mereo.
- iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is a new buy at H.C. Wainwright with the price target of $37.00 per share implying a premium of ~60.7% to the last close.
- The company’s two candidates inupadenant and EOS-448 ‘represent master checkpoints modulating immunosuppression’ for a range of cancers, the analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth wrote.
- With an estimated 89% of cancer patients unable to benefit from approved checkpoint inhibitors, the analyst points to a significant unmet need that can be targeted by the two experimental therapies.
- Expecting favorable phase 1/2 results for EOS-448 in immune-resistant advanced cancers Wedbush upped the price target of iTeos in March.