Wix acquires Rise.ai to expand ecommerce platform, build loyalty programs
May 05, 2021 9:03 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)WIXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) acquired Rise.ai to expand its Wix ecommerce platform. Rise.ai is a gift card and customer re-engagement solution for online brands.
- The acquisition enables merchants to be able to manage customer activities focused on increasing customer spending and repurchases, including gift cards, loyalty programs, rewards and referrals, Wix said in a statement.
- "Customer retention has become the top priority for eCommerce brands worldwide, as acquisition costs continue to spike," said Yair Miron, founder and CEO of Rise.ai said in the statement.
- In 2020, Wix users processed over $5.4B in online transactions on the Wix platform, an increase of 126% over 2019. In addition, Wix eCommerce merchants saw an increase of 140% year over year growth in sales transactions in 2020 compared to 2019.
- Wix is scheduled to report results next Wednesday.
- In early March, Wix acquired SpeedETab to help in the restaurant space.