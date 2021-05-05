Affluence announces Asia-Africa strategy after ISLP Technologies acquisition
May 05, 2021 9:03 AM ETAffluence Corporation (AFFU)AFFUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Affluence (OTCPK:AFFU) initiates implementation of its strategy for identification of potential target companies and businesses for acquisition and partnerships and establishing the management team for development and management of business in Asia and Africa.
- As part of this strategy, all opportunities in India are being consolidated under ISLP Technologies, its subsidiary in India.
- "We are currently finalizing negotiations and engagement with one of the largest telecom companies in Asia. Under this engagement, we will build fiber technology-based complementary infrastructure and deliver technology products and services through an ‘Aggregation Platform' to the existing and new subscribers of the said telecom company in addition to our OneMind Smart City Software. We are in active discussions to either acquire or partner with multiple technology companies to provide a comprehensive technology platform and services with cutting-edge technologies. The technologies that we are currently looking to add in our portfolio are edge cloud computing, additional IoT solutions, big data analytics, cyber security and emergency response systems," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO.